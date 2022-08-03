Passengers suffer as transporters go on strike

LAHORE:The transporters, on the call of All Pakistan Public Transport Action Committee, went on strike on Tuesday after the government ignored their 9-point demands.

According to details, the passengers were facing severe problems due to the closure of public transport. The transporters have stopped their vehicles at different bus stands of the City. Wagons have also doubled their fares.

All Pakistan Public Transport Action Committee Chairman Ismatullah Niazi said that their demands were not accepted despite passing 10 days. The transporters threatened that if their demands were not accepted, they will also block the roads.

The association has demanded the government to make public transport an industry and make it easier to obtain a driving license. The traffic wardens and motorway police should be stopped from issuing illegal challans.