IG reviews security of Ashura processions

LAHORE:IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that foolproof arrangements for the security of Ashura processions and Majalis should be ensured at any cost.

He expressed these views Tuesday while presiding over a meeting held at District Police Lines Lahore to review the security and crime situation during Muharram. He said that the police should ensure the active role of peace committees in collaboration with the district administration, establish an atmosphere of mutual harmony with the scholars of all schools of thought and civil society. He said that special attention should be given to security of places in entrance and exit points of city. He directed to increase patrolling of dolphins and Peru forces near sensitive mosques, imambargahs, public places and markets.

PSCA: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Chief Operating Officer DIG Muhammad Kamran Khan Tuesday said monitoring of Muharram processions would be ensured through surveillance cameras installed by the Authority across the metropolitan city. The PSCA have been monitoring security of congregations, Imambargahs and routes of processions since the start of Muharram.