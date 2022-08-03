Passengers suffer as transporters go on strike

LAHORE: The transporters, on the call of All Pakistan Public Transport Action Committee, went on strike on Tuesday after the government ignored their 9-point demands.
According to details, the passengers were facing severe problems due to the closure of public transport. The transporters have stopped their vehicles at different bus stands of the City. Wagons have also doubled their fares.
PESHAWAR: The regulators, practitioners and academicians have joined hands to explore viable solutions for an...
PESHAWAR: Telecom Retailers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, staged a demonstration to protest against the imposition...
LAHORE/MULTAN: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said the government stands with flood affected people in...
PESHAWAR: Authorities are collecting data of the children who are begging in the streets to take measures in the next...
KALAYA: A park established by the Orakzai Scouts in the memory of tribal elders martyred in Khadezai area in Orakzai...
MANSEHRA: A man was killed when lightning hit his slum house in a mountainous part of the Siran valley.According to...
Comments