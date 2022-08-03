 
Wednesday August 03, 2022
Peshawar

Passengers suffer as transporters go on strike

By Our Correspondent
August 03, 2022

LAHORE: The transporters, on the call of All Pakistan Public Transport Action Committee, went on strike on Tuesday after the government ignored their 9-point demands.

According to details, the passengers were facing severe problems due to the closure of public transport. The transporters have stopped their vehicles at different bus stands of the City. Wagons have also doubled their fares.

