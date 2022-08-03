Lightning kills man

MANSEHRA: A man was killed when lightning hit his slum house in a mountainous part of the Siran valley.

According to his family, he had gone to Siran valley meadows along with his herd where the incident occurred and his body was taken to the Baffa Kulhara area of the district.

In another incident, Arshad Zaman was bitten by a snake in Chajar area of Oghi. The locals rushed him to the nearby health facility where doctors pronounced him dead.