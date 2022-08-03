Govt committed to helping flood-hit people: Murtaza

SWABI: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Tuesday said the federal government was committed to providing financial assistance and relief to the flood-hit people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi was speaking at a gathering held in the flood-hit region of Thand Khoi here. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani was also present on the occasion.

They said that Amir Muqam, advisor to prime minister on political and public affairs, had already visited different areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to review the devastation caused by recent floods and provide relief to the affected people.

Amir Muqam had also appealed to the prime minister to visit Swabi because it was also one of the most flood-hit areas.

Murtaza Abbasi said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had directed the authorities concerned across the country that they should ensure in time disbursement of compensation assistance to the flood affectees.

The compensation amount for the flood-hit people had been increased by the federal government, he added.

Durrani said that the downpours had badly damaged the standing crops and the farmers would be fully assisted and the process to assess rains and flood damages had already been completed. Cheques were distributed among the affectees on the occasion.