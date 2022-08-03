Abducted minor girl rescued, neighbour arrested in Orangi raid

District West police on Tuesday arrested a man who had allegedly kidnapped a minor daughter of his neighbour a few days ago in Orangi Town.

SSP Farrukh Raza said Ghulam Mustafa, a resident of Sector-14B, Orangi Town, and an employee of the Pakistan Post Office, had lodged a complaint at the Pakistan Bazaar police station a few days ago that his nine-year-old daughter, Aqleema, had left the house in the evening of July 31 to visist her grandmother, who lives nearby.

When he returned from work at night, his wife told him that their daughter had not returned home yet. He immediately left in search of her but could not find her. He also asked locals, but in vain. Later, he had an announcement made through mosques of the area. Afterwards, the worried father approached the police and lodged a complaint about his missing daughter. When the girl was not traced, her father again went to the Pakistan Bazaar police station and registered an FIR of kidnapping against unknown suspects.

SSP Raza said that during the investigation, they questioned locals and used technical apparatus, which helped them in getting leads in the case. After hectic efforts, he said, they managed to locate the girl’s presence in Orangi Town.

Police conducted a raid on a house and arrested a suspect, Shahid. During a search of the house, the cop found the abducted girl, who had been locked up in a room. The police handed over the girl to her parents. The accused, in his initial statement, disclosed that he had kidnapped the girl over a petty issue and wanted to extort money from her father.