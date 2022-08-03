‘Charitable causes to take a hit due to Imran’s financial misconduct’

Sindh’s ministers said on Tuesday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a historic judgment in the foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) proving that ousted prime minister Imran Khan is an international robber who deceived the entire nation.

Cabinet members Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Taimoor Talpur and Qasim Naveed made these remarks while addressing a joint news conference in the auditorium of the provincial assembly.

The ministers said that as a result of the ECP’s verdict, Khan has been exposed as a swindler whose unlawful acts have hurt the sentiments of the Pakistani people living all over the world. They demanded that federal institutions, including the Federal Investigation Agency, the National Accountability Bureau, the Federal Board of Revenue and the State Bank of Pakistan, be activated to take lawful action after the PTI chairman has been revealed to be the biggest money launderer in the country.

They urged the federal government to place the names of Khan and his cronies on the exit control list so that they do not get any opportunity to flee the country. The Sindh cabinet members also demanded forming a joint investigation team to further look into the case of unlawful funding received by the PTI, and said that if the law permits, Khan should also be arrested.

‘Pakistan defamed’

Sindh Information Minister Memon said that nobody from outside the country will be willing to support any bona fide charitable cause in Pakistan after the financial impropriety of Khan has been exposed.

He said Khan has defamed Pakistan globally, adding that the corrupt practices of the ousted PM have tarnished the image of the country in the eyes of the rest of the world.

He pointed out that the ECP’s verdict has proved that Khan is the biggest plunderer, hypocrite and swindler in the country’s history. He lamented that for the sake of his vested interests, Khan committed dishonesty in using the donations he collected in the name of the Shaukat Khanum Hospital and the PTI.

The information minister said Khan is no more a gentle character in Pakistani politics but rather a cancerous presence. He said that the former premier has been following the agenda of Israeli and Indian lobbies after receiving funds from them.

Memon said the PTI leadership defends known dubious characters like Arif Naqvi and Farah Gogi. He said Khan should be banned from Pakistani politics because he is no longer Sadiq or Ameen.

He demanded exemplary punishment for the PTI chief and his cronies for committing dishonesty in the donations received for good causes. He also demanded that the federal government look into all the decisions Khan took as the PM. He said Khan misused donations received from foreign sources for his own comfort.

The information minister said that the latest verdict against the PTI has been issued by a constitutional body that investigated the matter of the party’s foreign funding for eight long years.

He said the federal government is under an obligation to take lawful action against the PTI without any relaxation or favouritism, otherwise the people will take to the streets to protest. He also praised the courage and steadfastness demonstrated by a founding member of the PTI, Akbar S Babar, for pursuing the case for these eight years.

Memon said Khan should step down as the PTI chairman in a show of moral courage and also announce the party’s dissolution. He said the Shaukat Khanum Hospital is one of the best healthcare facilities in the country but nobody should be allowed to misuse its funds. The information minister was also of the view that the federal government should assume control of the hospital in case fraud was proved in its financial affairs.