Wednesday August 03, 2022
World

Biden’s Covid cough returns, says W House

By AFP
August 03, 2022

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden has continued to test positive for Covid-19, his White House doctor said on Tuesday, and is experiencing a return of at least one symptom, described as a "loose cough."

After previously suggesting that Biden was symptom free since coming down with a "rebound" case of Covid, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said "the president continues to feel well, though he is experiencing a bit of a return of a loose cough."

