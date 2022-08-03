Biden’s Covid cough returns, says W House

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden has continued to test positive for Covid-19, his White House doctor said on Tuesday, and is experiencing a return of at least one symptom, described as a "loose cough."
After previously suggesting that Biden was symptom free since coming down with a "rebound" case of Covid, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said "the president continues to feel well, though he is experiencing a bit of a return of a loose cough."
LONDON: Former prime minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif has urged the federal government to take “immediate...
TEHRAN: Iranian courts have sentenced three people to be blinded in one eye under the Islamic republic’s retribution...
PARIS: The James Webb Space Telescope has peered through time and huge amounts of dust to capture a new image of the...
BAGHDAD: A top official from Iraq’s Sadrist movement called on Tuesday on followers who have occupied parliament for...
LONDON: British Conservative Liz Truss’s leadership campaign faced its first serious peril on Tuesday as she was...
MOSCOW: A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced an activist for police labour rights to five years in prison for...
Comments