HK bans eating at annual food expo

HONG KONG: Visitors to Hong Kong’s annual exhibition of global gourmet food will once again not be allowed to sample the delicacies due to coronavirus curbs, the organiser said on Tuesday.
Tens of thousands of visitors and hundreds of exhibitors are expected at the five-day Food Expo starting next Thursday in the city’s Convention and Exhibition Centre. But for the second year in a row, there will not be any tasting areas and all attendees must keep their masks on due to public health restrictions, according to Sophia Chong, acting CEO of the expo organiser, the Trade Development Council.
