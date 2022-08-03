UN deplores double execution in Singapore

GENEVA: The United Nations said two men convicted of trafficking drugs were put to death in Singapore on Tuesday, voicing alarm at further planned executions.

"We deplore the hanging today of two men in Singapore and are deeply troubled by the planned execution of two others on August 5," UN Rights Office spokeswoman Liz Throssell said in a statement. A Malaysian and a Singaporean were hanged at Changi Prison after being convicted in May 2015 of drug trafficking and their appeals subsequently rejected, she said. Two other men, Abdul Rahim bin Shapiee and Ong Seow Ping, are expected to be executed on Friday after the latter’s family was notified of his fate on July 29, Throssell added.