Hapless Pakistan set to face tough Australia today

From our correspondent

BIRMINGHAM: Already out of the title contention with two back-to-back defeats at the hands of Barbados and India, Pakistan women cricket team will seek a consolation win against Australia in their final Group A match here at the Edgbaston Stadium on Wednesday (today). The match begins at 3pm PST.

Australia, who have already qualified for the semifinals and lead Group A having beaten India and Barbados, will be very tough for the Green-shirts to beat.

This is the first time that women cricket is part of the spectacle. Pakistan were defeated by Barbados by 15 runs in their opener a few days ago and were shown the exit door when India crushed them by eight wickets in their second game.

In the first game against Barbados Pakistan were rescued from humiliation by Nida Dar with a solid unbeaten fifty as other batters did not put in their best while chasing a target of 145.

And the rain-curtailed second game against India remained one-sided with Pakistani batters hardly putting on 99 in the allotted 18 overs. The target was not big for India who raced to it for the loss of just two wickets.

In the other Group A game on Wednesday (tday), India face Barbados which will decide the second semi-finalists from the group.