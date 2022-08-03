Elections now

As the PTI was able to form a successful government in alliance with the PML-Q and elect Pervaiz Elahi as chief minister of Punjab, the people wonder when the PDM-led federal government will announce a date for the next general elections. These elections are much needed, due to the uncertain economic and political situation. The central government must announce a finalized date for the next elections as this would pave the way for a new caretaker government in Pakistan. It is hoped that this step is taken as soon as possible as our future stability depends on it.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
