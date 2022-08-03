Pro-people pricing

According to reports, Pakistan's annual inflation rate has hit a 14-year high, with annual consumer price inflation rising to 24.9 per cent in July. As a result, many are struggling to afford necessities such as food and fuel, leading to widespread suffering. The government needs to help decrease the prices of essential items and stop the inflationary spiral.
Sattar Samad
Turbat
