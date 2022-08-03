Tattered economy

The economic condition of Pakistan is deteriorating day by day and has had adverse effects on politics. The increased commodity prices have inflated the import bills and the enormous foreign loans continue to damage economic growth. Government instability, low investment, damage to infrastructure, low employment, and profit further add on to the long list of problems.

In addition, the devaluation of our national currency not only makes international investors insecure but also impacts the education and health sectors of our country. It is true to say that without political stability, economic stability is difficult to achieve. Hence, politicians should cooperate and sort out the crises because the future depends on them. Otherwise, the crisis and the suffering of the people will only get worse.

Mahrukh Nawaz

Lahore