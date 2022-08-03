For all the government's talk of inclusivity and diversity, the Ministry of Finance has recently appointed eight new directors to the board of the State Bank of Pakistan, none of whom are women. As a result, in what can hardly be a surprise, the new SBP board will have no women.
It is quite disappointing that the ministry could not find one capable woman in the entire country to sit on the board of directors of the SBP. Perhaps the ministry could make an effort to find a credible and competent female director.
S Hamid
Karachi
