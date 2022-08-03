In the crosshairs

The purpose of journalism is to provide accurate information on current affairs, serving as the first draft of history. Good journalism plays a key role in holding the powerful to account. However, journalism is a risky business as reporters often face threats, harassment and abuse.

The recent killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh at the hands of the Israeli security forces is a stark reminder of the lengths those in power will go to silence truth-seeking journalists. Pakistan ranks as one of the most dangerous countries for journalists, with over 33 journalists killed between 2013 and 2019. We must do more to ensure the safety of the press.

Naimat Dad

Khuzdar