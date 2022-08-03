Reset needed

The country is going through a political and economic crisis and the ruling coalition is busy pinning the blame on the previous government. The people of Pakistan are reeling from inflation. Before taking power, the PDM leaders repeatedly claimed that only they had the ability to lead the country to prosperity, however, these promises have failed to materialize. The PDM coalition has lost its credibility by not implementing their pledges.
On the other hand, former PM Imran Khan is repeating his now familiar narratives, criticizing the system by saying that the nation will never be saved if there is a different standard of justice for the rich and the poor. Yet, how can he still criticize the system after presiding over it for almost four years? Why did he not make the system more transparent and root out corruption? The PDM needs to learn from the mistakes of the PTI government and reinvigorate its sense of purpose.
Saman Amjad
Sheikhupura
