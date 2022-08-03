GO to launch fueling service

KARACHI: Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. (GO) is planning to roll out an innovative fuel station concept “goLink” across Pakistan that would enable motorists’ easy access and convenient fueling services in their direct vicinity, a statement said on Tuesday.

The concept is designed to reduce driving time for customers to find a petrol pump as it could be deployed on existing parking lots or paved areas, the company said.

Speaking at the occasion, Zeeshan Tayyeb, chief operating officer for GO stated that goLink Station would significantly reduce the cost of providing vital fueling infrastructure in the country due to reduced space requirements and lower initial investment with each mobile station saving approximately 500,000 liters of fuel for motorists along with 1,200 metric tonnes of reduced carbon emissions every year.

The stations would be equipped with various tank sizes with ability to fuel up to four vehicles simultaneously, thereby cutting down on waiting time, the company said.

“The mobile station uses the latest international design and safety standards and complies with standard fueling regulations for petrol pumps and fuel distribution trucking.”