PTA approves Jazz tariffs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has approved all 25 tariff proposals submitted by Jazz, with an average price increase of 14 percent, keeping in view the increasing operational costs of the company during June 2022.

“Other operators have also increased their tariffs, such as Ufone increased tariffs of its 42 packages by an average of 16.4 percent in June 2022” the PTA said in a statement on Tuesday.

PTA regulates tariff for the dominant mobile operator in Pakistan -- PMCL (Jazz) -- in line with Significant Market Player (SMP) determination and Jazz-Warid merger condition with the aim to prevent any anti-competitive practices by the market leader.

Whereas, rest of the cellular mobile operators are free to set their tariffs as per their commercial considerations, and PTA does not intervene in their tariff changes.

Telecom customers in Pakistan have been enjoying one of the most affordable telecom services in the world due to competitive telecom market and progressive policies and regulations.