US Fed official backs 50 or 75bps rate hike in September if inflation doesn’t abate

The U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by half a percentage point at its next policy meeting in September if high inflation does not improve and a 75 basis point hike could also be on the table, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday.

"If you really thought things weren't improving...50 (basis points) is a reasonable assessment but 75 could also be okay. I doubt that more would be called for," Evans told reporters during a question and answer session at the regional bank's headquarters in Chicago, effectively dismissing a full percentage point move.

That said, he added, he still hopes that if inflation finally begins to move down, the central bank can proceed with a 50 basis point move in two months, followed by a series of 25 basis point increases through the first part of next year.

The central bank raised its benchmark overnight lending rate by another three-quarters of a percentage point last week to a target range between 2.25 percent-2.50 percent.

It has hiked that rate by 225 basis points since March as officials have been increasingly aggressive to try and quash stubbornly high inflation that shows few signs of abating in the short term.

Evans noted that he thinks rates will have to rise to between 3.75 percent and 4 percent by the end of next year but cautioned against too quick a path to get there should the Fed have to retrench unexpectedly on the back of a changing landscape.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week the central bank may consider another "unusually large" rate hike at its next meeting on September 20-21, with officials guided in their decision making by more than a dozen critical data points covering inflation, employment, consumer spending and economic growth between now and then.

The economy continues to flash conflicting signals with the tightest labor market in decades strongly pushing up labor costs in the second quarter but economic growth contracting for the second straight quarter. The Fed is trying to dampen demand across the economy to help bring down price pressures without causing a spike in unemployment.

Evans said that he had downgraded his expectations for economic growth this year and now sees it coming in at 1 percent or lower, but added that he still sees a path for the Fed to bring down inflation while keeping the unemployment rate below 4.5 percent.

Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the Fed’s work of bringing down inflation is "nowhere near" done and the U.S. central bank officials are "still resolute and completely united" in the task of achieving price stability.

Daly, in an interview streamed on LinkedIn and hosted by a CNBC anchor, said, "We have made a good start, and I feel really pleased with where we've gotten to by this point," but she warned there is still "a long way to go" to bring inflation down from four-decade highs.

The Fed last month raised its benchmark interest rate - its key policy tool - by three-quarters of a percentage point for a second straight meeting. Fed Chair Jerome Powell after that meeting said another "unusually large" rate hike may be appropriate again in September if inflation is not easing to a sufficient degree.

Inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index ran at 9.1 percent year-on-year in June and prices that month were 6.8 percent higher from a year earlier under the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index. Both are the highest in four decades.

"The number of people who can't afford this week what they paid for with ease six month ago just means our work is far from done," Daly said.

Daly, who is not a voter on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year, also pushed back against market expectations that the Fed will turn to rate cuts next year in the face of a weakening economy.

"That would not be my modal outlook," she said. "My modal outlook, or the outlook I think is most likely, is really that we raise interest rates and then we hold them there for a while at whatever level we think is appropriate."

The remarks from Daly reverberated in rate futures markets where they were seen as having an unusually hawkish tilt from a policymaker viewed by most as a member of the Fed's dovish-leaning wing. Expectations the Fed would reverse course and start cutting rates in the first half of 2023 diminished significantly as reflected in fed fund futures pricing, while the probability of another 75 basis point increase next month moved notably higher.

"We need to keep committed until we actually see it in the data" that inflation is materially coming down, Daly said.