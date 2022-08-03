Swim against the tide

LAHORE: We are running against the global trend. As the entire world seeks stability and unity to tackle multiple crises; the Pakistani nation is more divided than ever, and instability is increasing with each passing day.

The world faced multiple crises in the last four years, starting with multiple attacks by corona virus killing millions in the process. Climate change has changed the weather pattern the world over.

Countries experience unusual rains resulting in floods, some are facing drought-like situations. Temperatures in many countries that rarely went beyond 30 C have touched 40 C or more.

The Cold war has restarted between Russia and the western powers. The global supply of edibles and energy has been severely disrupted after Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine.

Our nation is facing all these issues and need a comprehensive and cohesive approach to deal with them. Instead, these issues are on the back burner, the actual issue at hand is to wipe out the opposing political forces.

We could not form a joint strategy to come out of the economic malaise that is threatening the respect and existence of our country. The ego of politicians is much above the viability of our country.

While courts are flooded with millions of cases where common men are seeking quick justice; our political figures are keeping the courts busier with lawsuits that could be decided in the parliament.

In fact, even the power of the parliament to change laws is being challenged in superior courts. Cases of bank defaults, tax evasions and regulatory fines linger for decades in the courts.

These amounts, if decided on merit, could bring about a sea change in our business culture. Every party that has done wrong seeks adjournments that are promptly granted.

Bureaucracy has been politicized. We see complete reshuffle of top bureaucracy and police on change of each government. Threats are hurled openly on bureaucracy and police acting on the orders of the ruling party. This mars the law-and-order situation in the country. Economy is the main casualty of the misgovernance that occurs because of political infighting.

We need foreign exchange; we need to accelerate our exports. The governments in other countries are making hectic efforts to arrange shipping containers for their exporters. They make sure that export consignments are shipped on time. In our case no official efforts are visible to make containers available for the exporters.

In fact, at the time of each strike, long march, or agitation the export containers going to Karachi port are detained in upcountry to block the path of agitators. This happens nowhere in the world.

The supply chain disruptions have hit the world; still most governments are managing to keep supplies smooth by coordinating with the private sector in arranging the supplies but not so in Pakistan where every individual exporter must arrange supplies at a very high cost.

All this is happening because the welfare of the people is not the priority of the political forces. Each wants to eliminate the opposing politician. The economy would remain in ICU till the political forces change their attitude and put their heads together to resolve the public issues. Instead of swimming against the current we should learn to swim with it.