KCCI demands exemption of multiple taxes in electricity bills

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has demanded an increase in exemption threshold of the fixed tax in energy bills to 250 units in a month and removal of multiple taxes already charged through the bills to facilitate small traders.

The chamber called on a meeting of business associations on Tuesday to hold talks with Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman on Zoom.

“Tax may be implemented on the basis of units consumed where up to 250 units will be exempted and those consuming above 250 units of electricity may be charged with the fixed tax accordingly,” KCCI proposed.

The finance minister promised to waive multiple taxes on electricity bills and also agreed to consider the demands of small traders to increase the exemption threshold, the chamber revealed.

During the meeting, chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala and president of KCCI Muhammad Idrees argued that commercial consumers were already paying multiple taxes in their monthly electricity bills, including fuel adjustment surcharge, electricity duty, income tax, general sales tax, extra GST, further GST besides electricity charges, and over and above a new fixed tax had been levied on all commercial consumers, which the chamber termed as unsustainable, especially for small traders.

“The government should accept the demands of small businessmen who are already struggling to make both ends meet and increase the suggested threshold of 150 units of electricity consumption from the fixed tax regime,” KCCI said.

They also urged the government to consider all National Tax Number (NTN) holders as filers under the new tax regime. Only GST on electricity consumption could be applicable and at the year end, and they would be required to submit a document to intimate the tax authorities about the payment of taxes during the year, they added.

The government recently imposed a fixed tax regime for retailers whereby even the unregistered consumers with zero or minimal units were getting Rs6000 monthly tax on electricity bills.

After severe hue and cry from small traders against the new fixed tax regime for retailers, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced a revision in the scheme under which up to 150 units of electricity consumption were exempted from the tax and removed the condition to charge double amount of tax from unregistered traders, making it full and final tax and also granted immunity from tax notices, audits and raids by FBR officers.

KCCI has suggested that all the other taxes including Income tax, GST, extra GST and further GST should be replaced with a single fixed tax as “full and final tax”.