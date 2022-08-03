Rupee recovers

KARACHI: The rupee extended gains for a third straight day on Tuesday as a positive statement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) aided sentiment.

The local unit closed at 238.38 to the dollar, 0.19 percent stronger than Monday’s close of 238.84 in the interbank market.

The currency rose by 2 rupees to settle at 240.50 against the dollar in the open market, according to rates from the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

The rupee managed to post more gains after reports, citing the IMF resident representative in Islamabad, Esther Perez Ruiz, said Pakistan had completed prior actions for the combined

seventh and eighth reviews of the Extended Fund Facility following the increase in petroleum development levy on July 31.

The executive board meeting is tentatively planned for late August once adequate financing assurances are confirmed, it said.

The IMF had asked Pakistan to get assurances from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that they would give an expected $4 billion loan to the country after the IMF releases its tranche.

“Expectations have grown of a release of IMF funds to help Pakistan pull off the current economic crisis,” said a currency dealer.

“An expected improvement in trade deficit numbers helped by lower imports could improve the outlook for the country’s fragile current account balance. This will also reduce pressure on the rupee,” he stated.

Analysts said a repayment of $40 million coupon on the Islamic denominated Sukuk bond on July 31, 2022 also help strengthen rupee.

The country’s assets improved on optimism the nation may succeed in securing financing from the International Monetary Fund that will offer path out of the current economic crisis.

Analysts said the global investor confidence in Pakistan’s economy is likely to improve following the finance minister’s statement that the rupee will appreciate in the coming months due to expectations of a reduction in the current account deficit amid falling imports.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail over the weekend said the improvement in the trade account due to reduction in imports will help reduce strain on the rupee.

Imports fell 35 percent month-on-month to $5 billion in July.

Pakistan is in economic turmoil with fast depleting foreign reserves, an historic depreciation of the rupee against U.S. dollar, and soaring inflation.

However, sufficient measures have been put in place to contain the current account deficit as energy imports have declined and non-energy imports showed moderate falls.