Project started to improve health sector in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started aligning the health sector planning in the merged districts with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Sector Strategic Plan.

A press release said that the Health Department is also being assisted by the Khyber Medical University (KMU), the GIZ FATA Development Programme funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union (EU).

In this regard, a series of consultative workshops were organised in Peshawar, Islamabad and Bhurban (Murree), in which officials from the Health Secretariat, the Directorate General of Health Services, the Provincial Health Services Academy, the Health Sector Reforms Unit, the Planning Cell, managers of the vertical programmes and district health officers from the merged districts participated.

Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, the vice-chancellor of Khyber Medical University, is heading the project. Dr Mohammad Rehman and Dr Naveed are consultants.Prof Zia thanked GIZ and the German Government for supporting the project.

Special Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Farooq Jamil assured that the health sector planning for the merged districts would be aligned with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Sector Strategic Plan.He urged the Health Department, the Health Sector Reforms Unit

and the Planning Cell to involve the district health officers and the vertical

program managers from the merged districts in the planning process and to ensure that all theupcoming health sector schemes for the merged districts are aligned with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Sector Strategic Plan.