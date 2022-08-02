Relief sought for flood affected Chitralis

CHITRAL: The local activists of the Pakistan People’s Party on Monday thanked the federal government for solving the issue of the road in Reshun in the Upper Chitral district.
Speaking at a press conference here, PPP activists, including Ameerullah, Alamzeb advocate, Qazi Sajjad advocate and others said that Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam had visited the affected area in Reshun and then apprised the federal government of the problems being confronted by the people. They said the PM advisor conveyed the plight of the people, and the issue was resolved amicably with mutual consultation by the relevant quarters.
