Facilitation centre set up for fallen cops families

MANSEHRA: The police have established a facilitation centre for the families of its personnel and officers who had laid down their lives in the line of duty.

“We are with the families of personnel and officers who embraced martyrdom to stamp out militancy and terrorism in our province and country,” Irfan Tariq, the district police officer, said while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the centre here on Monday. The families of the martyrs attended the ceremony and lauded the establishment of the centre.

The DPO said the centre had been established to extend all help to the families of martyred personnel and officers. “Never hesitate to turn to this facilitation centre and my office for any sorts of help as we respect the sacrifices rendered by your loved ones for the people of this province and country,” Irfan Tariq said.

The DPO said he and his subordinate officers visited the families of martyred personnel and officers to give them a sense of affection. “The official at this facilitation centre would not only serve you and other families of the martyred cops in the official as well as in private issues and matters faced by you,” he assured.