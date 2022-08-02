PESHAWAR: A blood donation camp was arranged by the Hamza Foundation Welfare Thalassemia Hospital and Blood Services with the collaboration of Charsadda Police on Monday.
District Police Officer (DPO) of Charsadda Sohail Khalid inaugurated the blood donation camp arranged in connection with Martyrs Day. A number of policemen donated blood for saving the lives of 1,399 patients with thalassemia, haemophilia and blood cancer registered with the Hamza Foundation. The resident medical officer of the foundation Ateeq-ur-Rahman presented a shield to the DPO and thanked the force for extending their help and support for the blood patients.
