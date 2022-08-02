PM condoles with family of Shaheed Lt Col Laeeq

QUETTA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Shaheed Lt. Col. Laeeq Baig Mirza here on Monday, condoled with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

The prime minister paid tributes to the sacrifices of martyred for the protection, security and defence of the motherland, adding, “Martyred are our heroes.” He said that the sacrifices of martyred were the source of pride for the armed forces and the whole nation.

The prime minister said that the whole nation was indebted to the martyred and their brave families. Lt. Col. Laeeq Baig Mirza was martyred by terrorists near Ziarat. Meanwhile, in a tweet the PM said, “No nation can ever be grateful enough to its martyrs for their supreme sacrifice of life. Visited the residence of Lt. Col. Laiq Baig Mirza Shaheed & met his family to pay tributes to him. Sacrifices of true patriots like him ensure that anti-Pakistan forces will never succeed.”