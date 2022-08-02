Govt dispatches AG’s letter to Judicial Commission

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Monday dispatched a letter of Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on appointment of judges to the superior judiciary.

The attorney general, who is undergoing medical treatment abroad, the other day released a letter to media on the proceedings of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) that met on July 28. The letter, however, was not officially sent to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP). An official of the attorney general’s office said the letter of the attorney general had been officially dispatched to the secretary Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

“The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has received the letter of attorney general, sent officially,” an official of AG office confirmed to The News on Monday.It was stated in the letter that the official statement of the attorney general on the JCP proceedings would be officially sent to the Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, CJP and other members.

During the JCP’s meeting, the AGP had appreciated the hard work put in by Justice Tariq Masood and categorically endorsed his stance.

“I categorically state that I agree with him”, Ausaf had stated in his letter.The letter further reads that the AGP refrained from commenting on the merits of nominees in the interest of propriety. “I refrained from commenting on the merits of each nominee”.

It is noteworthy that the JCP member Justice Sardar Tariq Masood explicitly disapproved all the five nominations proposed for elevation to the Supreme Court of Pakistan by the chief justice of Pakistan.

The main contents of the AGP letter to JCP are:

1. I am dismayed by the controversy emanating from the recent proceedings of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (“Judicial Commission”). My consistent position has been that appointments to high judicial office must be premised on merit, and in light of Articles 175 and 177 of the Constitution of Pakistan: it is thus imperative that the requisite criteria be structured for such appointments. This will ensure not only that elevations are made in the public interest, but also that the members of the Judicial Commission may confirm appointments in an atmosphere of collaboration and mutual goodwill.

2. I had put the same recommendation to the worthy Members during the Judicial Commission’s proceedings of 28 July, 2022. While appreciating the hard work put in by Honourable Justice Mr. Sardar Tariq Masood and endorsing his stance, I categorically stated that I agree with him. In the interest of propriety, I refrained from commenting on the merits of each nominee.

3. I, however, observed, and continue to maintain, that the Honourable Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court is eminently qualified to be considered for elevation to the Apex Court, and that such elevations, in any event, must be made against existing vacancies, no more and no less.

4. As I stated, the rejection or confirmation of candidates must be regulated by guiding rules. These rules must be settled beforehand, and the data of any new candidates must be thoroughly assessed accordingly. It was for this particular reason that I suggested that the meeting be deferred until the approval of such criteria. It is hoped that those same self-evident reasons will no longer be misconstrued.