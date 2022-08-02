KP Assembly demands CEC’s resignation

PESHAWAR: After the Punjab Assembly, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday also demanded the resignation of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and other members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold a free and fair election.

The demand was made through a resolution, which was presented by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ministers and passed by a majority in the House where the combined opposition opposed the resolution and called it an unconstitutional act.

Provincial ministers Shaukat Yusufzai and Taimur Salim Jhagra in their joint resolution said that under a preplanned conspiracy, the elected federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was removed with the help of a foreign country and an ‘imported government’ was imposed against the wishes of the people.

The resolution stated the formation of the coalition government had triggered economic and political crises and the solution to the prevailing mess was to hold a free and fair election at the earliest.

It said there were solid proofs of the partiality of the present Election Commission and the House expressed its reservations over the role of the chief election commissioner. The resolution demanded the chief election commissioner and other ECP members resign to pave way for holding a transparent election.

Reacting to the passage of the resolution, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentary party leader Ikhtiar Wali Khan said it was presented and passed when a lack of quorum had been pointed out.

He said the opposition had already submitted a resolution for an early decision in the foreign funding case against the PTI and a resolution against former prime minister Imran Khan to charge him under Article 6 of the Constitution but those resolutions were not allowed to be presented in the House.

Awami National Party parliamentary party leader Sardar Hussain Babak said the PTI should first dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies if the party was interested in an early election.

He said the PTI chief was afraid that the decision of the foreign funding case could go against him so the party had launched a smear campaign targeting the ECP and its members. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl parliamentary leader Maulana Lutfur Rahman said the mainstream political parties, including Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and JUIF had demanded fresh election time and again after the “rigged” 2018 general election but the PTI government had not respected their demands.

The combined opposition removed the “selected” prime minister through constitutional means and the coalition government would complete its tenure and hold a fresh election as per its schedule, he added.