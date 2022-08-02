 
Tuesday August 02, 2022
Money-laundering case: Suleman’s asset details submitted to court

The special central court decided to indict PM Shehbaz and Hamza Shehbaz in a money-laundering case on September 7

By News Report
August 02, 2022
LAHORE: The assets owned by Suleman Shehbaz, the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, have been revealed before the special central court hearing money-laundering case.

According to a report submitted before the court, Suleman Shehbaz, who is an absconder, owns a 200-canal land in Chiniot while he also has more than Rs37 million in his 29 bank accounts.

He also owns 190 million shares in 13 companies, the report said. The special central court has decided to indict Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in a money-laundering case filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on September 07. The court has summoned all suspects in the case including Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz on September 07 for indictment proceedings.

