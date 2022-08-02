PLA, Pak Army brothers in arms: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the militaries and peoples of Pakistan and China, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said their relationship was unique and robust standing resilient in the face of challenges.

He was speaking in a ceremony organised at the GHQ to commemorate 95th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). General Bajwa was chief guest on the occasion. Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong, and officials from the Chinese Embassy and tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.

Gen Bajwa felicitated PLA and lauded its role in China’s defence, security and nation-building. He said the PLA and Pakistan Army were brothers in arms and their relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding their collective interests.

The Chinese ambassador thanked Gen Bajwa for hosting the reception and said China and Pakistan were iron brothers, all-weather friends and strategic partners. Nong Rong said the recent meeting of China-Pakistan Joint Committee of Cooperation held in China had set up an important platform for military collaborations which will serve effectively for military-to-military relations between the two countries.