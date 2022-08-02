Bill in Senate for changing judges’ appointment process

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman and ex-law minister of PPP Senator Farooq H Naek Monday moved a constitutional amendment bill in the Senate, seeking to limit the powers of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) in appointment of judges of the superior courts and give parliamentary committee a meaningful say in the process.

Having not been opposed by the government on the private members day, the bill was referred by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to the standing committee on law and justice with the direction to submit its report to the House within 15 days.

The veteran legislator explained the salient features of the bill in the House and said the JCP for the purpose of appointment of judges in Supreme Court presently comprises Chief Justice of Pakistan, four judges of the Supreme Court, a retired judge of the Supreme Court, Law Minister, Attorney General and a senior advocate. He pointed out that the balance was heavily tilted in judges’ favour while draft law proposes to exclude one of the four sitting judges to make it a seven member panel. Moreover, the composition of the commission for appointment of high court judges has also been proposed to be changed to reduce its total strength from 13 to 11.

Senator Naek, however, made it clear that he would not like to speak about allegations of favoutism in appointment of judges, but pointed out that the constitution was silent on the criterion of the advocates to be named for judicial appointments.

The bill, he continued, proposes an initiation committee to propose names within 60 days after a vacancy occurs while the proposed committee should be headed by the respective judge of the high court and comprise next two senior most judges, Advocate General and a bar council member.

The bill also proposes to provide for appointment of most senior judge of the high court as chief justice on the pattern of Supreme Court. He regretted that the Parliamentary committee on appointment of judges had become a mere rubber stamp in the absence of its defined powers, therefore, under the proposed amendment, the Parliamentary Committee on receipt of a nomination from the Commission shall examine credentials, capability, moral and financial integrity of the nominee and may confirm the nominee by majority of its total membership within thirty working days, failing which the nomination shall be deemed to have been confirmed.

He said the eight member parliamentary panel would be able to reject a nomination by three-fourth of its total membership. Naek added decision of the Parliamentary Committee shall not be called in question in any court on any ground whatsoever.

He emphasised that it was for the Parliament to make a law while it was the job of the judiciary to interpret and bureaucracy to implement it, saying, “We want independent as well as efficient judges”. He proposed a committee of retired Supreme Court judges to monitor the performance of high court judges.

Earlier, PTI launched a fresh verbal attack on the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the House, as PTI Senator Azam Swati rose a day before the Commission is to announce verdict in foreign funding case against his party.

Swati said the ECP should get a poll symbol for it, as it had lost its credibility, dignity and honour, saying this man planted by the imported government is not acceptable to us. He criticised the decision of accepting resignations of 11 PTI lawmakers out of the total 125 who had resigned on March 11, pointing out these resignations had been duly accepted by the Deputy Speaker on March 13.

Leader of the House and Law Minister in the Senate Azam Nazeer Tarar in his response advised PTI leadership not to use such language for a constitutional institution, recalling that Swati was one of the two PTI ministers who avoided contempt proceedings against them by tendering written apologies after a similar tirade against the ECP when PTI was in government.

On the resignations, he explained the PTI MNAs were still occupying Parliament Lodges and some of their former key ministers were yet to vacate houses in the Ministers Enclave.

Responding to the concerns aired in his speech by JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad under a motion he moved that the House may discuss the implementation on detailed and historical judgment of Federal Shariat Court given on 28th April, 2022 that contains 316 pages which is regarding elimination of interest from entire economic system of Pakistan within five years frame, the House was told that the government was not opposed to the implementation of the FSC judgement.

Leader of the House and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar explained to JI Senator that the government had not filed a review appeal but sought ‘explanation’ with regards to certain parts of the judgement. The prime minister, he noted, had already formed a special high-powered committee to find ways and means to implement it. However, he agreed with the legislator that the State Bank of Pakistan, which had been given autonomy by the Senate six months back and some other banks had gone into review appeal against the judgement.

“The intention is clear but there are technicalities: we are clear on this matter and will implement it finding a middle way of the Shariah and the Constitution and taking the allies on board in five years,” he maintained.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz rose to support Senator Mushtaq and said the country should gradually move towards Islamic financing, noting there were certain banks, which been doing Islamic banking and were successfully making progress and earning profits.

Senator Sana Jamali from Balochistan moved a resolution that the House adopted it unanimously, calling for a special package for rebuilding of the infrastructure in the province, as 90 per cent of it had been destroyed in recent days. The House also recommended early rehabilitation of the victims and paying more compensation to them than the announced earlier. Mover, it recommended the agriculture loans should be waived and financial support must be extended to the growers for their crops in next season. The House will now resume on Thursday afternoon.