Zawahiri killed in Afghanistan: US media

WASHINGTON: The United States has killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike, reports CNN, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.
The US government has not yet confirmed his death. President Joe Biden will speak at 7:30pm (ET) on “a successful counterterrorism operation” against al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, the White House said Monday.
“Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties,” a senior administration official said. Biden, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday as he deals with a rebound case of the virus, will speak outdoors from the Blue Room Balcony at the White House.
LONDON: The British Council and Victoria and Albert Museum have launched What is Seen and What is Not by...
ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority on Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum...
PESHAWAR: After two days of talks with members of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan , the tribal jirga...
PTI General Secretary Asad Umar files petition seeking direction to ECP to denotify all 123 MNAs and declare seats as...
PESHAWAR: After the Punjab Assembly, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday also demanded the resignation of the...
ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmad said Monday that he was ready to tender his...
Comments