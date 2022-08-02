Zawahiri killed in Afghanistan: US media

WASHINGTON: The United States has killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike, reports CNN, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The US government has not yet confirmed his death. President Joe Biden will speak at 7:30pm (ET) on “a successful counterterrorism operation” against al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, the White House said Monday.

“Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties,” a senior administration official said. Biden, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday as he deals with a rebound case of the virus, will speak outdoors from the Blue Room Balcony at the White House.