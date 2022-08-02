30 Cos set up stalls at UOE job fair

LAHORE:Directorate of Students Counselling Centre of University of Education (UOE) organised Job Fair 2022 at the university’s Township Campus here Monday in which more than 30 companies set up their stalls and offered jobs to graduates by conducting interviews on the spot.

Various workshops and seminars regarding professional development under National Freelance Training Programme, Punjab Information Technology Board, Punjab Small Industries and Punjab Rozgar Scheme are also part of the two-day job fair.

Vice-President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce Haris Atiq was the chief guest of the opening ceremony while UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the event. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad, large number of personalities from different walks of life and students, including graduates of the university were present on this occasion.

UOE Director Students Counselling Centre Dr Ahsan Bashir briefed the participants about the aims and objectives of the job fair at the beginning of the opening ceremony and thanked the participating companies and institutions.

Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that the University of Education was fully convinced that the best solution to the economic woes of the country was in strong links between industry and education sector and the job fair was a reflection of the same thinking, where dozens of companies set up their stalls to guide students and provide them best opportunities.

HED secy visits Lahore Board: Secretary of the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab Najaf Iqbal visited Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, who was given a detailed briefing by the BISE Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali.

The HED Secretary was informed that for the first time examination duties were assigned to exam staff through a computerised mechanism. Dr Mirza Habib Ali also informed Najaf Iqbal about steps taken to ensure transparency in the conduct of exams as well as the preparation of results.

Secretary HED Punjab appreciated the efforts of the board and assured of full support from the government in future. PU results: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department on Monday declared the results of various examinations.

These exams include LLB Part I, II, III, LLB (5-year programme) Part I, II, III, IV, V supplementary examination 2021 and MA Political Science Part-I,II supplementary examination 2021, MA Urdu, Philosophy Part-I, MA Arabic, Persian Part-II, MSc Applied Psychology, Zoology Part-I, II supplementary examination 2021 and MSc Chemistry Part-I supplementary examination 2021. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

Art exhibition: Art Exhibition 2022 is opening tomorrow (Wednesday) at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall at 2:00 pm. Works of new artists will be on display. The exhibition titled "New Talent" will continue till Friday, August 5. Works of 26 artists will be on display.­