City receives scattered rain

LAHORE:Scattered rain with humid conditions was observed in the City here Monday while Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said weak monsoon currents were penetrating in central parts of the country while a western disturbance was affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that more rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan while hot and humid weather was expected in other parts of the country. Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Rawalakot, Kotli, Murree, Islamabad, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin, Chakwal, Kror, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot, Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan, Nurpur Thal, Kasur, Narowal, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh and other cities.

Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 34°C while minimum was 24.4°C.