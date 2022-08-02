City receives scattered rain

LAHORE:Scattered rain with humid conditions was observed in the City here Monday while Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The officials said weak monsoon currents were penetrating in central parts of the country while a western disturbance was affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that more rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan while hot and humid weather was expected in other parts of the country. Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Rawalakot, Kotli, Murree, Islamabad, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin, Chakwal, Kror, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot, Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan, Nurpur Thal, Kasur, Narowal, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh and other cities.
Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 34°C while minimum was 24.4°C.
LAHORE:Directorate of Students Counselling Centre of University of Education organised Job Fair 2022 at the...
LAHORE:Inspector General of Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar Monday directed the Punjab Highway Patrol to launch a...
LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with other high officials visited...
LAHORE:To mark the 75th anniversary of the Independence of Pakistan, the original national anthem of Pakistan has been...
LAHORE:Jamaat-i-Islami leadership has reiterated that federal and provincial governments have been displaying criminal...
LAHORE:Three-day training course on taking Baby-Friendly Initiative concluded at Lahore General Hospital on Monday....
Comments