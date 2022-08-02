 
Two bike thieves held

By Our Correspondent
August 02, 2022

LAHORE:Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff City Division (AVLS) has arrested two members of a bike thieves gang on Monday. The arrested suspects were identified as Mumtaz and Rafique. Police also recovered a car and 14 motorcycles from their custody. The suspects have confessed of committing various bids. They would target the bikes without locks parked in different parts of the City.

