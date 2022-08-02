Hike in taxes: Transporters announce strike from today

LAHORE:Transport owners on Monday announced observing country-wide wheel-jam strike from today (Tuesday) against increase in taxes, including income tax, token tax and toll tax.

In this regard, public transport owners said that the government had increased the tax from Rs300 to Rs4,000 and Rs8,000. The transport owners demanded the government give public transport status of an industry.

They said that getting a driving licence in the Punjab Province was very difficult, it should be made easy, they added. The route system be implemented in Punjab like other provinces, they said. They also demanded that traffic wardens and motorway police should be stopped from making illegal challans, if the demands were not met they would continue strike, they added.