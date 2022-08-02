Wasa to launch operation against defaulters

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has launched a recovery campaign from its defaulters. In this regard, Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed held a meeting in which Director Revenue Mian Munir and other revenue staffers participated.
Ghafran Ahmed directed the revenue department to launch a grand operation against defaulters. He said revenue and operations wing should adopt a joint action plan against illegal connections.
He warned that disciplinary action would be taken against those officers who neglect the report of Director Revenue’s Task Force. He said all Deputy Director and Assistant Director Revenue would make surprise visits of their respective areas and submit their reports on daily basis.
