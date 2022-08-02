 
close
Tuesday August 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Campuses reopen after summer vacation

By Our Correspondent
August 02, 2022

LAHORE:After annual summer break, public and private schools and colleges reopened across Punjab on Monday.

This year summer break was observed for two months, June and July, in order to cover academic loss students suffered in the past because of prolonged closure of, particularly, schools and colleges. Meanwhile, a number of public universities are still observing summer break, including Punjab University which will reopen for students from August 15.

Comments