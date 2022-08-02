Campuses reopen after summer vacation

LAHORE:After annual summer break, public and private schools and colleges reopened across Punjab on Monday.
This year summer break was observed for two months, June and July, in order to cover academic loss students suffered in the past because of prolonged closure of, particularly, schools and colleges. Meanwhile, a number of public universities are still observing summer break, including Punjab University which will reopen for students from August 15.
LAHORE:Directorate of Students Counselling Centre of University of Education organised Job Fair 2022 at the...
LAHORE:Scattered rain with humid conditions was observed in the City here Monday while Pakistan Meteorological...
LAHORE:Inspector General of Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar Monday directed the Punjab Highway Patrol to launch a...
LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with other high officials visited...
LAHORE:To mark the 75th anniversary of the Independence of Pakistan, the original national anthem of Pakistan has been...
LAHORE:Jamaat-i-Islami leadership has reiterated that federal and provincial governments have been displaying criminal...
Comments