Crackdown on criminals, 15 held

Islamabad:The Islamabad police during a drive against anti-social elements arrested 15 outlaws in the last 24 hours from different areas of the city, a Police Public Relation Officer said.

The Bhara Kahu police team apprehended four members of a thief gang involved in series of theft and recovered 03 animals worth Rs130,000, two motorcycles and phone from their possession. Kohsar police team arrested two accused involved in drug peddling and selling liquor and recovered 1,175 gram heroin and 30 litres liquor from their possession

Similarly, Industrial Area police arrested two accused for possessing illegal weapons and recovered two 30-bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Likewise, Bani Gala and Koral police team apprehended two accused during checking involved in drug peddling and recovered 103 gram ice and 4,800 gram hashish from their possession. Moreover, Tarnol police team crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested three and recovered 1,130 gram heroin, 1,120 gram hashish and one 30-bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Nilore and Shams Colony police team arrested two accused for possessing illegal weapons and recovered two 30-bore pistols with ammunition from possession. Cases have been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation is underway. Islamabad Capital Territory police have accelerated its efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens.