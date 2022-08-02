Dr Mukhtar returns as HEC chairman

Islamabad:Dr Mukhtar Ahmed assumed the charge of the chairman of the Higher Education Commission on Monday. He had held the office in the past, too, from 2014 to 18. He remained the HEC executive director from 2013 to 14 and member (operations and planning) from 2005 to 11.

Dr Mukhtar also served as the deputy director general at the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation in Rabat, Morocco. With a PhD degree from University of California, Riverside, USA, he has over three decades of educational development and management experience at national and international level that includes teaching, research, administration, policy development, linking educational research to industry and commercialisation, introducing entrepreneurial approaches to education and a diverse range of educational development programmes. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had appointed him the HEC chairman on last Friday for two years.