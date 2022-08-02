Condolence reference

Rawalpindi:A condolence meeting was held at Rawalpindi Law College on the death of former student of Rawalpindi Law College, Justice Shahid Mahmood Abbasi, says a press release.

In the meeting tribute was paid to the Justice Shahid Mahmood Abbasi for his outstanding services in the field of law. His sudden death was deeply regretted in this meeting.

Rahat Masood Qudosi, chief executive of Rawalpindi Law College. Principal Sardar Ghazanfar Khan, Principal Nisar Baig, and teachers paid tribute to the departed soul. He said that the vacuum created by the death of Justice Shahid cannot be filled in centuries.