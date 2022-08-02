Teachers protest continues

Rawalpindi:Schools reopened after summer vacation but all public schools in Rawalpindi under control of Punjab government were without teachers here on Monday.

The teachers of Rawalpindi division boycotted classes. They announced to lock all public schools from Tuesday (today) till the removal of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Azam Kashif due to his behaviour with the staff. The teachers of Rawalpindi division have also announced to completely block Murree Road today.

Government teachers have already locked the office of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education, Rawalpindi for the last four days. The ‘sit-in’ against the third time posting of CEO (Education) was continued for four days. The students were free all the day and there were no classes without teachers in schools. The parents showed concerns on this situation and demanded higher authorities to intervene to resolve this issue immediately.

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) has also participated in ‘sit-in’ of teachers and decided to participate in the protest demonstrations till the removal of CEO (Education). A large number of public schools teachers carried banners and placards in their hands and raising slogans against posting of CEO (Education). They have given ultimatum of 24-hours to remove CEO (Education) otherwise they will lock the doors of all government schools from Tuesday (today).

The protesters did not allow the third time appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Education, Rawalpindi Azam Kashif to assume charge of his office and locked all gates of the building in protest.