Gang busted; valuables, weapons recovered

Islamabad:The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Capital police apprehended two members of a dacoit’ gang involved in numerous robberies and recovered looted cash and valuables from their possession, a police said Monday.

SSP (Investigation) Farhat Abbas Kazmi handed over the recovered gold ornaments and cash to the rightful owners here on Monday. The CIA police team has evolved a comprehensive strategy to dacoity and theft from federal capital and to recover snatched and stolen valuables.

He said the CIA police team under the supervision of SSP (Investigation), a CIA police team, used the latest technology and human resources and arrested two members of a notorious shani dacoit gang who were involved in robbing people outside the banks.

Police team also recovered 60 tola gold, 3 lakh cash, one motorbike and two 30-bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Cases against nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway. DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard. “The officers with good performance will be rewarded while the officers showing laxity towards their official duties will be dealt with iron hands” he maintained. The owners thanked and appreciated the efforts of the Islamabad Capital police team.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.