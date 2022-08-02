Rawalpindi: The funeral procession of the mother of Amir Wasim, bureau chief, Daily Dawn, will be taken out today (Tuesday) from House no. 20, Block-5, near Butt Market (opposite Salah-ud-Din Masjid), Faisal Colony, Airport Road, Rawalpindi, at 2 p.m., says a press release.
Her ‘Namaz-e-Janaza’ will be held at H-8 Graveyard in Islamabad at 2:45 p.m. Amir Wasim can be contacted at his cell phone number 0331-5221234 & 0333-5119450 for further information.
