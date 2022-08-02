Workshop on role of AI in healthcare on Thursday

Islamabad:The Sino-Pak Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Haripur, and Comstech, Islamabad, will co-organise an ‘International Workshop on the Role of Artificial Intelligence (IW-RAI) in Healthcare, Agriculture and Energy Sectors’ on August 4 (Thursday).

The event has been designed to attract Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data researchers, academicians, students, thinkers, and industries. According to an official of Comstech, international speakers in relevant areas from within the country and OIC member countries will participate in the workshop.

The event is open to anyone interested in learning more about AI technologies, such as universities, the telecom industry, research and development organizations, start-ups, etc.

The event expects to attract more than 200 participants, including high-level representatives from the OIC countries, leaders of the AI industry, academic experts, policymakers, and practitioners.