‘No work restriction by US for Pakistani medics’

y Our correspondent

Islamabad:The Pakistan Medical Commission has said there is no restriction for Pakistani doctors to work and attend training programmes in the US.

"We [PMC] have been working in close coordination with the US regulatory authorities, including Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates and Federal State Medical Boards, to ensure that there is no hindrance to Pakistani doctors and medical graduates being recognised in the US," a spokesman for the regulator said in a statement.

He also said the Association of Physicians of Pakistani-descent of North American also supported the PMC’s recognition by the WFME as evidenced by their recent communications with Pakistani prime minister and health minister.

THe spokesman said the PMC had initiated the recognition process for the WFME after exhaustive preparations and fulfilling all requirements over the last 18 months. He said the WFME would evaluate the PMC and its recognised medical colleges in the next 6-12 months to complete the recognition process and once that happened, Pakistan would be able to obtain the WFME recognition in 2023, well before the 2024 deadline. "The WFME process is a phase wise exercise of evaluation, which culminates in a physical assessment expected during the first half of 2023," he said.