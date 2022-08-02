Parking fee removed at Faisal Masjid

Islamabad:Given the concerns raised by the visitors the civic agency has once again taken back the decision of charging parking fee in the Faisal Masjid.

According to the details, an official notice has been placed outside the Faisal Mosque informing the visitors that now there was no parking fee for cars, motorbikes and other vehicles. But it is yet to see whether the local contractors follow this decision because in the past they did not do this and always presented their own arguments to mint money from the visitors.

Last time in February this year the contractor told the visitors that he had been legally allowed to charge Rs20 and Rs50 for motorbikes and motor vehicles respectively as parking fees at Faisal Masjid.

The visitors even presented a document allegedly handwritten by a Deputy Director of the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) of Capital Development Authority (CDA), in which he said that “No one has been allowed to charge parking fee on private vehicles”. The issue of parking fee at Faisal Masjid has always been a matter of concern with the contractors and tourists making contradictory statements and pointing fingers at one another.

When the civic agency removes parking fee the contractors say they have got permission from other city authority and this controversy continues for next few weeks. Nowhere in the world parking fee is charged in mosques but only in our capital city it is imposed time and again because the civic authorities think that the visitors make a mess of the lawns and roads outside the masjid. Shahzad Younis, a visitor, said “It is good to see that parking fee has been removed at Faisal Masjid. But at the same time the visitors should also keep in mind the sanctity of this place.”