US envoy hopeful on Lebanon-Israel sea border talks

BEIRUT: A US envoy on Monday expressed optimism that Lebanon and Israel could move towards a maritime border deal to settle competing claims over offshore gas fields.

The dispute escalated in early June after Israel moved a production vessel near the Karish offshore field, which is partly claimed by neighbour Lebanon. This prompted Beirut to call for the resumption of US-mediated negotiations on the demarcation dispute.

"I remain optimistic that we can make continuous progress as we have over the last several weeks and I look forward to coming back to the region and being able to make the final arrangements," envoy Amos Hochstein told reporters after meeting Lebanon’s top leaders.

Hochstein, on his second visit in less than two months, is carrying an Israeli proposal in response to a demarcation offer made by Lebanon, where officials also expressed optimism over a potential deal.

On Monday, he met with President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Najib Mikati and parliament speaker Nabih Berri at the presidential palace. He also met separately with caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib who called the progress in talks "potentially exceptional".

"Negotiations are still ongoing, and they have almost reached their conclusion," Bou Habib told a local broadcaster after the meeting. Parliament’s deputy speaker Elias Bou Saab who attended Monday’s meeting called the talks "positive".